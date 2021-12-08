Justice 4 Ghana stages ‘Yentumi Ahokyer3’ demo today to oppose 2022 budget

Civil Society Group, Justice 4 Ghana will stage a demonstration today to oppose the approval of the 2022 ‘Agyenkwa Budget’.

Dubbed the ‘Yentumi Ahokyere’ demonstration, the group is expecting to pull the masses in their numbers this morning to march to parliament to make their grievances heard by Members of Parliament.

Initially, the leadership of Justice 4 Ghana had planned to lead the group through the capital before proceeding to parliament.

However, following talks with the Ghana Police Service, it was agreed that protesters will converge at Efua Sutherland Park and move to the Parliament House to present their petition.

According to Justice 4 Ghana, the time to speak up against what it described as wickedness on the part of the government is now and members will not relent unless the E-Levy is withdrawn by parliament.

Today’s demonstration will be joined by other groups including the Economic Fighters League (EFL) and FixTheCountry Movement.

The leadership of Justice 4 Ghana is calling on Ghanaians to join the march to oppose the E-Levy.

Meanwhile, ahead of the demonstration, the Ghana Police Service has assured that it will provide the necessary security.

It however cautions that all protestors should exercise their rights within the law to ensure an incident-free match.