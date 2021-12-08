ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Justice 4 Ghana stages ‘Yentumi Ahokyer3’ demo today to oppose 2022 budget

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Justice 4 Ghana stages ‘Yentumi Ahokyer3’ demo today to oppose 2022 budget
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Civil Society Group, Justice 4 Ghana will stage a demonstration today to oppose the approval of the 2022 ‘Agyenkwa Budget’.

Dubbed the ‘Yentumi Ahokyere’ demonstration, the group is expecting to pull the masses in their numbers this morning to march to parliament to make their grievances heard by Members of Parliament.

Initially, the leadership of Justice 4 Ghana had planned to lead the group through the capital before proceeding to parliament.

However, following talks with the Ghana Police Service, it was agreed that protesters will converge at Efua Sutherland Park and move to the Parliament House to present their petition.

According to Justice 4 Ghana, the time to speak up against what it described as wickedness on the part of the government is now and members will not relent unless the E-Levy is withdrawn by parliament.

Today’s demonstration will be joined by other groups including the Economic Fighters League (EFL) and FixTheCountry Movement.

The leadership of Justice 4 Ghana is calling on Ghanaians to join the march to oppose the E-Levy.

Meanwhile, ahead of the demonstration, the Ghana Police Service has assured that it will provide the necessary security.

It however cautions that all protestors should exercise their rights within the law to ensure an incident-free match.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Nyhiaeao MP Stephen Amoah arrested over traffic offense
08.12.2021 | Headlines
Help ECOWAS restore constitutional rule in Guinea — Akufo-Addo tells Ibn Chambas
08.12.2021 | Headlines
Captain Smart case adjourned to December 20
08.12.2021 | Headlines
You want default judgement? then you don't know the people you're dealing with — Justice Ekow Baiden tells lawyer for former IGP against Net 2 TV's Kweku Annan
08.12.2021 | Headlines
My ruling on Minority’s motion for rescission of 2022 budget approval conclusive – Joe wise insists
08.12.2021 | Headlines
Protest within the law – Police to Justice 4 Ghana ahead of ‘Yentumi Ahokyere’ demo
08.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 Budget: Minority files motion for rejection of 1st Deputy Speaker’s ruling
08.12.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19: Akufo-Addo worried Ghana could be hit with ‘Omicron variant’ travel ban
08.12.2021 | Headlines
Immediately withdraw your directive to Goil; it's dangerous and unfortunate — OMCs to government
07.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line