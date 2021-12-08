Dome Kwabenya Constituency gets NHIS Office

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Sarfo has commissioned a new office block for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the constituency.

This follows a successful discussion between the MP and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane Selby.

The GH¢1.5 million project was fully funded by the Government of Ghana.

The new facility has a general office, document control room, NHIS office, accountant’s office, Manager’s office, conference room, kitchen, restroom, and security room.

The meeting, according to Hon. Sarfo, who doubles as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection focused on her plans for the constituency - health-wise to find ways of giving her constituents easy access to services provided under the NHIS.

“This has led to the establishment of the NHIA office in our constituency. What this means is that more people will have easy access for their service in the constituency,” she stated.

According to the Gender Minister, the establishment of the office will make the registration of new members onto the scheme easier and done in a very conducive atmosphere.

“Previously, registration, renewal, and other activities of the NHIS are done in a very small area that leads to congestion. I believe a lot of the people have avoided these services because of the congestion and long queues but that would be things of the past with the construction of the new facility.

“I now expect more people to patronize the services of the NHIS because registration, renewals, and collection would be done stress-free," she said.

She said the project will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly goal three which centres on health and the well-being of the people in the local communities.

“As MP, this edifice is very close to my heart and I want to put on record that Dome Kwabenya Constituency is the first to have such an office in the Greater Accra Region. I am grateful to His Excellency the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Dr. Lydia Dsane Selby CEO of NHIA; for hearing our cries when we knocked on your doors.

“There are other health projects I have done for the constituency. We have the Haatso Maternity Clinic, OPD Block at Abokobi Health Center. I have renewed NHIS cards for over 1,000 people in my constituency and there has been health screening for women, specifically breast cancer and the aged.

“These are some of the health projects we have rolled outs in this constituency. Eventually, this edifice will be one of the best things I have ever done for my constituents; this is because health is wealth," she emphasised.

Hon. Adwoa Sarfo commended the contractor for the good work done and the quality of work.

She implored the workers to take good care of the edifice.