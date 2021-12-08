Chile approves same sex marriage

ModernGhana logo
After years of wrangling, Chile has finally allowed marriages between people of the same sex after the Chamber of Deputies approved the law on Tuesday.

A total of 82 parliamentarians voted in favour of same-sex marriage, 20 against and two abstained.

The Movement for Integration and Homosexual Liberation (MOVILH) called for a victory celebration in the centre of the capital Santiago de Chile.

Until now, homosexuals in Chile could only enter into a registered civil partnership.

In Latin America, same-sex marriages are already possible in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Uruguay and parts of Mexico.

The ultra-right presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast is a staunch opponent of same-sex marriage.

The son of German immigrants and father of nine children, is running against left-wing former student leader Gabriel Boric, in the run-off election on December 19.

