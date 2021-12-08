Prayer Palace International overseer awarded honorary doctorate

The United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI), has conferred an honorary doctorate on the General Overseer of Prayer Palace International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei for his selfless contribution and dedication to the church.

The event took place on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at his church premises, on the Spintex road, with leaders of the (UGCSI) presenting him (Prophet Emmanuel Adjei).

Staff of United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI) conferring the doctorate on Prophet Emmanuel Adjei indicated the doctorate was well deserved. “We appreciate the man of God for his excellent leadership skill and dedication towards the congregation and the kingdom work, thus this honor is well deserved.”

They noted that the man of God deserves the honor and more for his contribution, guidance and support he gives to the church and its congregation.

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei who was in awe by the kind gesture demonstrated to him by his brethren rededicated the honor to God and appreciated the organizers for the recognition.

The United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI) was founded in 1982. It is an online international education institution which offers various non-traditional, online and Biblical ministry certificates and degrees including, but not limited to, Pastoral Ministry, Ambassadorship Diplomacy, Christian Leadership, Biblical Counseling and Innovative Leadership.

It promotes the Culture of Honor through Honorary Degrees in Humanities based on skills and philosophy, which is bestowed upon highly esteemed individuals who have devoted their life's work to the betterment of humanity.