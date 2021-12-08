Meet The 17 Years Old Award-Winning Female Journalist, Who Gets Full Tertiary Scholarship From Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

In Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, the last Awukudae festival this year at the Manhyia Palace was observed and celebrated in a super grand style, which brought hundreds of people across the country and beyond to witness the rich culture of the Ashanti Kingdom.

During the event, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II granted the 17years old, Ghana Youth Awards Female Radio Personality of the year winner, Nafisa Ibrahim a full tertiary education scholarship, as a form of encouragement to the younger generation in Ghana.

Nafisa Ibrahim is a young and a humble personality with a well-trained ability to host both Radio and Television shows, which goes beyond humans' imagination.

Coming all the way from Bekwai (BD) in the Ashanti Region, she started media at the age of Ten (10), when she was in the Junior High level at Bekwai Presby JHS with the amazing help of his ICT teacher, Mr Agbley Oteng Emmanuel.

Being a Co-host of Amoawisi Kids Show on Opemsuo 104.7 FM, (Otumfuo's Station) the management of the Ashanti Broadcasting Cooperation (ABC) presented her award to Asantehene during the celebration of Awukudae at the Manhyia Palace and with the exact words from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, “She’s done with SHS, so I will see her through University”.

Granting an interview with the media, she thanked God Almighty with exceptional joy and couldn't stop thanking His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for this exclusive package because she taught, she will stay in the house for many years before furthering her Education due to financial issues.

She added that, she doesn't know how to thank his teacher Mr Agbley Oteng Emmanuel for the discovery and training her from the basic level till now through Mmofra Media Production.

Young Nafisa couldn't hide her joy but to thank all the media platforms she has been to especially Opemsuo 104.7 FM and Amoawisi Kids Show, which airs every Saturday at 7:45am meant to develop and help children's talents with rich culture of Ashanti.

She pleaded that, all Children must learn to identify his or her talent at a younger age to enable them to go the extra mile in life, because life is short.