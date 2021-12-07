ModernGhana logo
Kumbungu MP supports 11 schools with furniture

By Prince Barak II Contributor
Member of Parliament for Kumbungu in the Northern Region, Hon. Alhaji Hamza Adam has donated 400 dual desks to some selected schools in his constituency.

The 400 dual-sitter furniture will be distributed to 11 schools in the Kumbungu constituency, with each receiving approximately 40.

At a brief ceremony to present the furniture on Monday, Hon. Alhaji Hamza Adam reaffirmed his commitment to improving the quality of education in the constituency.

"It's a happy day for me that we have gathered here for me to use the opportunity to present furniture to some selected schools in my area.

"As we are all aware furniture has been one of the major challenges we are facing in the area of education," Dr. Hamza stated.

The District Director of Education for Kumbungu, Madam Benedette Kafari, together with some staff, head teachers and parents received the furniture on behalf of the 11 selected schools.

Speaking at the ceremony the District Director of Education, Madam Benedette Kafari thanked the MP for the kind gesture.

She added that the MP's timely interventions in the area of education in the constituency is worthy of commendation.

Madam Benedette Kafari assured the MP that the furniture would be used for the intended purpose.

