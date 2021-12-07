Imam in court for allegedly defiling five-year-old girl

A 51-year-old Imam and Arabic teacher who allegedly defiled a five-year-old girl at Maamobi, a suburb of Accra, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Abdul Mugis, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah has admitted Mugis to bail in the sum of GHS 50,000 with three sureties, one to be justified with a title deed.

The matter has been adjourned to January 10, next year for Case Management Conference.

Meanwhile, the Court has ordered prosecution to file and serve their disclosures on the accused.

Mugis's lawyer prayed the Court for bail for his client, saying the accused was an Imam and a teacher residing at Maamobi. According to defense counsel, the accused would not abscond as he had a fixed place of abode.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that the complainant was the mother of the victim. The complainant, unemployed, resides with the victim.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the accused was an Arabic teacher and he resided in the same area with the complainant.

Prosecution said on November 19, this year at about 6:30am while the complainant was bathing the victim, she complained of pains in her vagina.

Prosecution said when the victim was questioned, she narrated that the ordeal she had gone through in the hands of the accused on November 18, this year after closing from Arabic classes in the evening.

Prosecution said the victim indicated that on the said date, accused took her to his room near the Arabic School, removed her pant, applied pomade into her vagina and he had sex with her.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims' Support Unit at Nima, Accra and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.

When the medical report form was endorsed and returned to the Police, the accused was arrested and charged.

GNA