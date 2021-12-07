Trotro mate jailed three years for stealing mobile phone and Ghc200 cash

An 18-year-old trotro mate has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for stealing a Huawei 47 Prime mobile phone valued at about GHC700 and cash of GHC200.00.

The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko, convicted Bernard Awuni on his own plea of guilty.

The prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Sylvester Agbezutor, told the Court that Bernard Awuni, on November 26, 2021, sneaked into the room of the complainant, Mr Michael Tagoe and made away with his phone and the cash all totaling in value sum up to GHS911.

He said Mr Tagoe later spotted the accused person at the Kasoa-Obom road where he works and called for his arrest.

Bernard Awuni was then arraigned and handed a jail term of three years imprisonment after pleading guilty to the charge of stealing.

GNA