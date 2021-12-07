ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Trotro mate jailed three years for stealing mobile phone and Ghc200 cash

Crime & Punishment Trotro mate jailed three years for stealing mobile phone and Ghc200 cash
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An 18-year-old trotro mate has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for stealing a Huawei 47 Prime mobile phone valued at about GHC700 and cash of GHC200.00.

The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko, convicted Bernard Awuni on his own plea of guilty.

The prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Sylvester Agbezutor, told the Court that Bernard Awuni, on November 26, 2021, sneaked into the room of the complainant, Mr Michael Tagoe and made away with his phone and the cash all totaling in value sum up to GHS911.

He said Mr Tagoe later spotted the accused person at the Kasoa-Obom road where he works and called for his arrest.

Bernard Awuni was then arraigned and handed a jail term of three years imprisonment after pleading guilty to the charge of stealing.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Imam in court for allegedly defiling five-year-old girl
07.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Ex-police officer shoots tenant with pump action gun over rent arrears at Ejisu
06.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
20-year-old sprayer jailed 10 years for robbing lady of iPhone 6
06.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Prime suspect in Konongo Odumase SHS murder case remanded, 4 others discharged
06.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two arrested for robbery at East Legon Hills
06.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Six grabbed over illegal AK 47 transaction
06.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police arrest two suspects for alleged robbery at East Legon Hills
06.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
11 chainsaw operators arrested at Akyem Oda
05.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Police overpower robbers in gun fight; one dead, three in custody
04.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line