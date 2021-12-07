We'll protect our lands without resorting to violence — Youth of Wasipe

The youth of Wasipe in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region have pledged their commitment to maintaining peace in the area, even as they desire to protect the lands their forefathers bequeathed to them.

In a press statement signed by Mahama Shaibu Baba, the youth indicated that the era of acquisition of land by conquest was over, describing as unfortunate threats of violence purportedly being authored by some chiefs and elders of Janga in the North East Region.

Whilst appreciating the role played by the Savannah Regional Minister in calming tensions in the area, they called on the security agencies to investigate the intimidation and threats of war by the elders and chief of Janga.

"We however find it important to state that, though the said intimidations and threats may be coming from some elders and chiefs of Janga, which could be considered irresponsible and uncalled for, we urge the youth and people of Wasipe to treat the intimidation and threats with the contempt they desire," the group stated.

Read full statement below:

PRESS RELEAS BY WASIPE YOUTH

2ND DECEMBER, 2021

Our attention has been drawn to a news item which was carried by Joy New on 30th November, 2021 about looming tension at Lukula of the Wasipe Traditional Areain the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region. Said report by the Joy News Reporter, Eliasu Tanko of the North East Region, was unfortunate and regrettable. It was completely needless as it seeks to promote conflict in the area.

The people of Wasipe Traditional Area in particular, and Gonjaland in general are peace loving people who always promote peaceful co-existence with other people who have common boarders with them, as part of efforts to develop their young Savannah Region. We will therefore not be unnecessarily drawn into any form of exchange arising from intimidation and threats of violence purportedly coming from some elders and chiefs of Janga in the North East Region.

It is a known fact that Gonjas, as a people, are always guided by the basic principles of Rule of Law in their efforts to develop their land.

The leadership and membership of the Wasipe Youth Association are therefore urging the youth of Daboya and Gonjaland in general to remain calm in the height of the unfortunate and uncultured comments coming from the so called dirty chief who called himself “Soo Naba” of the Mamprugu Area.

We the leadership of Wasipe Youth Association will use every lawful means to ensure that not even a small piece of land legitimately belonging to Wasipe Traditional Area and for that matter Gonjaland get lost to anybody, either through intimidation, threat, conflict, or any other reason, as some useless acclaimed chiefs and elders of Janga appear to promote.

As youth of Gonjaland, we place a very high value on the lives and properties of our people, and shall guard our land forever. It must be noted that, the era of acquisition of land by conquest is long gone, and this is well settled under law of Ghana.

All peace loving and civilized groups are expected to take particular note of this and act accordingly.

In this regard, we wish to urge the Security Agencies who have been working very hard to maintain peace and order in the Traditional Area and its environs to investigate and establish the veracity or otherwise of the intimidation and threats of war, conflict and violence by the elders and that dirty chief of Janga, called Soo Naba Nantogma Seidu.

Any adverse findings should be dealt with accordingly and decisively.

The Wasipe Youth Association is willing to assist and cooperate with the security Agencies in this regard.

It is worth nothing that we are aware and appreciated efforts by the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muhaz Jibril, to maintain calm in the area.

We therefore urge him not to be distracted by any threats and unsubstantiated allegations against their persons by some individuals who are seeking their parochial interest.

As the youth of Wasipe, we shall remain committed to our honourable duty and responsibility to protect every piece of our land conquered for us by our ancestors and great Warrior and Founder of the Gonja Kingdom, Alhaji Sumaila Ndewura Jakpa. We have absolute confidence in our Traditional Authorities and their ability to protect and defend our land without resorting to violence unless otherwise compelled by circumstance to do the contrary with full vigor without fears.

The leadership and membership of Wasipe Youth Association wish to express our profound appreciation to youth, elders and chiefs of Wasipe Traditional Area and Gonjaland in general for remaining calm amidst the baseless and unwarranted intimidation and threats coming from the dirty pig who called himself a chief of Janga.

May the Almighty Allah bless us all.

Hon. Mahama Shaibu Baba

PRO, Wasipe Youth Association.

