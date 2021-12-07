Man carrying AK-47 in Bawku-bound bus arrested at Osino

The Highway Patrol Team at the National Operations Directorate of the Ghana Police Service on Friday, December 3 stopped an Accra-Bawku bus to conduct a search operation, which led to the retrieval of an AK 47 rifle with 12 rounds of ammunition.

The bus was stopped at Osino in the Eastern Region.

Suspect Alhassan Jamah was subsequently arrested.

He is suspected to be involved in an illicit transaction in AK 47.

According to a police statement issued on Monday, December 6 by ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Director General in charge of Public Affairs, an intelligence-led operation later led to the arrest of five more suspects.

They are Bashiru Salifu, Kassim Aninga, Mohammed Asako, Salifu James and Ibrahim Mohammed.

They are said to be involved “in illegal arms transaction”.

“All suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting with the investigations.”

The Service lauded the Highway Patrol Team “for a good job done” and passengers on board the Yuton bus “for their cooperation and understanding during the operation”.

“Furthermore, we want to assure Ghanaians that we are indeed committed to working to safeguard their safety.”

