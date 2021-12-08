Keta: New MCE laments for boarding taxi to work, TV at dirty-looking official residence missing, official stamp missing

08.12.2021 LISTEN

Mr Emmanuel Gemega, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta Municipality in the Volta region has hinted that the assembly is yet to perform handing over ceremony between him and his predecessor Mr Edudzi Effa to pave way for proper work to begin.

According to him, the inability of the assembly to perform the needed task has hindered him from many works that would have pushed the assembly forward ever since his nomination was approved.

He lamented that he is even yet to have access to his official vehicle to have him perform his official task very well.

"I even board taxi sometimes to places to perform some of my official duties," he laments.

Mr Gemegah stated that the official stamp of the Municipal Assembly has been missing from the day he was elected into office which his predecessor claimed not to know it whereabout.

According to him, the old stamp if found on any documents of persons would be reported as criminal and made to face the law.

Mr Gemega noted that the official residence was in a very bad state and needed to be put in good shape before he can move in.

"Most air conditioners are not working, the kitchen is not in good state and even the television in the room is missing," he added.

He said, some parts of the building need to be renovated but due to financial challenges, he ordered workers to just work on the bedroom and the kitchen.

"Lack of handing over ceremony has brought many of our works to stand still," the MCE lamented.

He applauded the Assemblymembers of the area for their constant cooperation calling them to offer same to government appointees for the development of Keta.

He continued that the assembly has laid indefinite injunction on sand winning at the seashores to fight the tidal waves attacks.

Further information gathered by ModernGhana News indicates that, due to environmental destruction in the area, the tidal waves has eaten about 3 kilometres into Keta township and submerged many houses for the past 50 years ago.

"l am a native of Keta, l know the numerous problems we are facing and we will tackle them one after the other since l was not given the role to solve problems," the MCE stated.

He appealed to newly appointed government appointees to work hard devoid of political interests to prove critics wrong.

Mr Gemega also asked the residents to cooperate for better development as the assembly forges ahead to promote ecotourism in the area.