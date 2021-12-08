ModernGhana logo
08.12.2021 Social News

Kologu Royal Clan calls for investigation against chief for alleged sales of ECG poles meant for rural electrification project

08.12.2021 LISTEN

The Royal Clan Afara, The Reigning Royal Family of Asobayire and Akagre said it has been drawn to attacks between the Clifford Abagna Asobayire and two brothers, John Bosco Asobayire and Francis Anamdiya Asobayire over reported diversion and sale of electricity poles meant for a rural electrification project in some communities within Kologo in Navrongo.

The Chief of the area, Clifford Abagna Asobayire was accused of secretly selling out the ECG poles at a cost of GHC650.

In denying the allegations of theft, the chief took to blaming his co-contestants for his predicament.

This, the Royal clan Afara, the reigning families of Asobayire and Akagre noted that the entire Kologo community is currently at a crossroads with tension building day in and day out as a result of these current happenings.

However, the Clan believes that the only way this tension can be checked is for the matter to be fully investigated and where the need be, the Clan will support any prosecutorial action resulting from this investigation.

Below is the full release:

127202140517-1j041q5ccw-127202120241-rvmypdc553-whatsapp-image-2021-12-06-at-3.09.13-pm.jpeg

DOWNLOAD FILE: 127202120338-vaqduhgtsn-camscanner-12-06-2021-14.28.pdf

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen

News ContributorPage: apexnewsgh

