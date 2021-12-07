Kumasi: Over 70 passengers escape after Metro Mass bus catches fire

More than 70 passengers escaped unhurt after a Metro Mass Transit Bus conveying worshippers to a prayer camp caught fire in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The bus which picked up the worshippers from Suame was headed to a prayer camp at Adadietem in the Ejisu Municipality, where congregants of the Pentecost Church Ghana, usually converge to worship.

The driver upon reaching the KNUST Police Station at about 6:20 pm noticed smoke from underneath the bus.

Just as the passengers ran out of the bus, it caught fire.

Fire officers from the KNUST Fire Station responded to a distress call and put off the fire.

The passengers had most of their belongings burnt.

A new bus was subsequently arranged for them, which conveyed them to their destination.

Station Officer 2 at the KNUST Fire Station, Ohene Gyembibi, narrated the incident to Citi News and added that “we mobilised another vehicle and conveyed them back to the Ejisu prayer camp.”