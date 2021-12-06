ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.12.2021 Headlines

E-levy not reduced to 1%, no agreement reached with Minority group — Ken Ofori Atta

By Reporter
E-levy not reduced to 1%, no agreement reached with Minority group — Ken Ofori Atta
06.12.2021 LISTEN

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has rubbished reports that the proposed 1.75% e-levy has been reduced to 1%.

He said government is yet to reach an agreement with the Minority Caucus on the controversial levy that has dominated the discussion in the media.

There were claims by Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin that government was reducing the levy to 1.5%.

This follows comments by the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, who was speaking at the 10th Anniversary launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra on Thursday that his side will readily accept a reduction of the proposed electronic transaction levy (e-levy) to 1% from 1.75%.

“A week ago, it was no no no, we won’t accept e-levy but having listened to officials in government, including the Minister of Finance. I am convinced to accept a departure from my original no to accepting a one per cent e-levy.

“We are not against it but we want it fixed at one per cent. We fear for double taxation because we already have the communication services tax,” Haruna Iddrisu stated.

But speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, Finance Minister indicated that the discussion on the e-levy was still ongoing.

“On the matter of the E-levy, having regard to its serious fiscal implications, we will continue our consultations with the Minority Caucus in Parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time,” he stated.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Gov’t succumbs to Minority pressure, allocates GH¢10million for feasibility study on Sea defence project
06.12.2021 | Headlines
We’ll continue consultations with minority, others on E-levy – Ken Ofori Atta
06.12.2021 | Headlines
[Video] 'I will come to Accra report you to Akufo-Addo' — Otumfuo angry with Ghana Gas over dumsor in Ashanti Region
06.12.2021 | Headlines
Nalerigu: Elderly woman beaten to death over witchcraft accusations
06.12.2021 | Headlines
'Money is not my problem' so 'why would I be an NPP mole?' – Duffuor blasts NDC
06.12.2021 | Headlines
GPRTU suspends today's strike after invitation to Jubilee House; trotro drivers directed to resume work
06.12.2021 | Headlines
You're wicked for calling me an NPP mole; those allegations are false, unfair – Duffuor
06.12.2021 | Headlines
Thank you for the wonders of Ghanaian culture, tradition — South Africa's Ramaphosa to Akufo-Addo
06.12.2021 | Headlines
Park your car if you don't want to be vaccinated — Dr John Nsia Asare to drivers
06.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line