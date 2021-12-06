E-levy not reduced to 1%, no agreement reached with Minority group — Ken Ofori Atta

06.12.2021 LISTEN

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has rubbished reports that the proposed 1.75% e-levy has been reduced to 1%.

He said government is yet to reach an agreement with the Minority Caucus on the controversial levy that has dominated the discussion in the media.

There were claims by Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin that government was reducing the levy to 1.5%.

This follows comments by the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, who was speaking at the 10th Anniversary launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra on Thursday that his side will readily accept a reduction of the proposed electronic transaction levy (e-levy) to 1% from 1.75%.

“A week ago, it was no no no, we won’t accept e-levy but having listened to officials in government, including the Minister of Finance. I am convinced to accept a departure from my original no to accepting a one per cent e-levy.

“We are not against it but we want it fixed at one per cent. We fear for double taxation because we already have the communication services tax,” Haruna Iddrisu stated.

But speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, Finance Minister indicated that the discussion on the e-levy was still ongoing.

“On the matter of the E-levy, having regard to its serious fiscal implications, we will continue our consultations with the Minority Caucus in Parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time,” he stated.