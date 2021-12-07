Jomoro MP handover tricycle to overall Municipal Best Farmer

07.12.2021 LISTEN

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region has donated a tricycle popularly known as "Aboboya" to the 2021 Jomoro Municipal Overall Best Farmer, Mr Anthony Frimpong.

The MP made the donation at Takinta near Half Assini on Friday where this year's Jomoro Municipal Farmer's Day was held.

The kind gesture is to motivate and encourage other farmers to work hard in the coming years.

The celebration was under the theme, "Planting for Food and Jobs - Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana".

At the end of the day, over twenty gallant farmers were awarded. They received various farm inputs, cash amounts, electronic gadgets, motorcycles as prizes.

Mr Anthony Frimpong, 45-years-old, from Elubo, apart from receiving the tricycle (Aboboya), was presented with a certificate, a spraying machine, a prize, a wellington boot, cutlasses among others.

Presenting the tricycle to the overall best farmer, the NDC MP Dorcas Afo-Toffey commended Mr. Anthony Frimpong for working hard to crown the Overall Best Farmer for the Municipality.

She called on the awardee to continue to work hard to produce more agricultural outputs to support the Municipality and Ghana as a whole.

She pledged to support farmers in the area.

Dorcas Afo-Toffey took the opportunity to appeal to the government to provide farmers with incentives.

"I will appeal to the government to support our hardworking farmers with free agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, Wellington boots, agrochemicals", she appealed.

She also appealed to the government to tackle terrible road networks leading to farmers in the Municipality.

"When farmroads are motorable, a lot of farm produces will be on our markets at affordable prices so government must be up and doing and tackle the terrible roads in the country", she said.

Jomoro MP urged the government to establish modern agric storage facilities at vantage points so that farmers could store excess produce to cut down on post-harvest losses.

Mr. Anthony Frimpong, receiving the tricycle, thanked the Jomoro MP for the kind gesture.

He said the tricycle would go a long way to help him in so many ways, adding that he was not expecting such a prestigious award this year and the tricycle from the MP.

"In fact, the MP has done well because if she didn't bring this tricycle like I don't think I will get it from the organizers, I will say may Almighty God continue to help her always.

" Though I have received a tricycle but I am not happy at all because government doesn't respect we the farmers, why should government gave us cutlasses, Wellington boots? If they do this it will discourage others to devote their time to attend future Farmer's Day", he worried.

He seized the opportunity to urge the youth to devote their time to agriculture.

"I will encourage the youth of this country to enter into Agriculture because through Agriculture, I have supported my junior brother to become a Doctor and I am taking care of my five children in school. Although I didn't go to school but because of farming I can boldly say that I am living better in life", he said.

He called on the government to provide farmers with interest-free loans and also reduce taxes on agricultural inputs to support farmers.