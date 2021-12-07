Tain: DCE pays courtesy call on Seikwa Traditional Council

07.12.2021 LISTEN

The Tain District Chief Executive, Dr. Mrs Lucy Acheampong has paid a courtesy call on the Chiefs and Elders of the Seikwa Traditional Council to officially introduce herself and also seek their blessings.

The visit forms part of the District Chief Executive’s visit to the various Traditional Authorities and Elders as she commences her familiarization tour in the district.

Addressing the chiefs, the District Chief Executive said her vision is not different from that of the President and gave an assurance that she will be working hand in hand with the Chiefs in all spheres to bring socio-economic development to the people of the district.

The DCE said her administration will build an open system where ideas gearing towards the development of the district would be welcomed.

She therefore called for a collaborative effort for the total development of the district.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, Nana Kwadwo Wiafe, the Ankobeahene of Seikwa Traditional Council pledged their unflinching support of Nananom to the District Chief Executive and asked for collaboration between the Assembly and the Traditional Council for the development of the district.

The various sub-chiefs of the traditional council took turns to advise the DCE and urged her to stay focus to discharge her duties effectively and efficiently and also welcome ideas to make her tenure a success.