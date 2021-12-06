ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ex-police officer shoots tenant with pump action gun over rent arrears at Ejisu

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
Crime & Punishment Ex-police officer shoots tenant with pump action gun over rent arrears at Ejisu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A 37-year-old ex-police officer has been arrested by police at Ejisu for allegedly attempting to shoot his tenant over rent arrears.

Prince Nyarko was said to have fired two gunshots on Saturday, December 5, 2021 to ostensibly cause harm to his tenant after a scuffle between the two over unpaid rent.

Speaking to this reporter, the tenant, Prince Boateng narrated that, the suspect asked him to move his family out of the house after their rent agreements expired for three days.

He added that the landlord had asked them to vacate the house in the morning which he refuse due to the time range.

"Mr Nyarko went into his room and returned with a pump action gun, which I at first thought was only a move by him to scare me out of the house.

"I went into my car to drive out of the house only for my landlord to fire two shots directly at me in the car, I had to scale the fence war to save my life," he recounted.

A reliable source at Ejisu Police Command has confirmed the arrest.

The source further explained that the man is currently in police custody assisting investigations adding that the suspect is yet to be charged.

126202152412-l5hsk8v331-pp-4

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
20-year-old sprayer jailed 10 years for robbing lady of iPhone 6
06.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Prime suspect in Konongo Odumase SHS murder case remanded, 4 others discharged
06.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two arrested for robbery at East Legon Hills
06.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Six grabbed over illegal AK 47 transaction
06.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police arrest two suspects for alleged robbery at East Legon Hills
06.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
11 chainsaw operators arrested at Akyem Oda
05.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Police overpower robbers in gun fight; one dead, three in custody
04.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
11 chainsaw operators grabbed by Forestry Service Division at Akim Oda
04.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Opuni opens defence in GH¢217million financial loss trial
03.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line