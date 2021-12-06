A/R: Offinso Municipal Assembly celebrates 37th Farmers Day

06.12.2021 LISTEN

Offinso South Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has observed this year's National Farmers’ Day Celebration by awarding hardworking farmers in the municipality on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Abofour Kyebi.

This year’s Farmers’ Day Celebration was marked under the theme, “Planting for Foods and Jobs: Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.”

The Municipal Chief Executive for Offinso South Municipal, Hon Kingsely Owusu Appiah, who addressed the gathering on the theme said, food security and production of raw materials for both local industries and export are vital for rapid development of every country upon which all other sectors are built.

He noted that government in the year 2017 lunched ‘Planting for Foods and Jobs’ to encourage the citizenry to invest in the production and processing, distribution and consumption of agriculture produce by every Ghanaian citizen.

He asserted that, the youth in the Municipality must see farming as lucrative business and not punishment to earn a living.

According to him, the notion that farming is the reserve of illiterates is wrong.

He noted that both young and old should explore the noble benefits that can be derived from the agriculture sector.

"His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo is therefore determined to revolutionalize the informal agriculture sector through the provision of improved seeds, fertilizers as well as seeds to increase production and enable farmers farm all year round,” he said.

The MCE commended organisers of the program especially, the MP for the area, Dr kwaku Oteng for their immeasurable support shown farmers.

The overall municipal best farmer, Nana Kwaku Tabiri commended the Municipal Assembly for recognising the efforts of farmers in the Municipality.

Over 60-yea-old man, Nana kwaku Tabiri who was named as a overall best farmer received tricycle, (Aboboyaa) spraying machines, hand sanitisers, herbicides and rosette etc.

Nana Kwaku Tabiri in an interview though happy about the award, expressed regret over the late distributions of cocoa seedlings and appealed it should be decentralized and distributed around April.

He stressed on the loss of farm produce due to inadequate storage facilities and pleaded with government to put measures in place to tackle post-harvest losses.

The Municipal Agric Officer, Madam Josephine Asantewaa also advised farmers to embrace modern ways of farming to have more yields.

She urges them to take the advice from the Agric extension officers who frequently visit them seriously.