[Video] 'I will come to Accra report you to Akufo-Addo' — Otumfuo angry with Ghana Gas over dumsor in Ashanti Region

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed his anger at Ghana Gas for its purported role in the incessant power cuts in the Ashanti Region.

According to Otumfuo, he is privy to information that Ghana Gas is not giving enough gas to fuel generating companies to produce the required energy for Ashanti region in particular.

The Asantehene indicated that the Ashanti Region, especially Kumasi, has been experiencing frequent power cuts with its attendant challenges linked to the supposed lack of production from Ghana Gas to power the thermal plants.

Otumfuo has therefore vowed to lead a team of powerful Asante chiefs to the Jubilee House in Accra and officially complain to the President if Ghana Gas does not tackle the situation immediately.

“The head of Ghana Gas, tell him that I said if he refuses to adhere to my advise to him to work and ensure free flow of gas, then I will lead a team of powerful Asante chiefs to the presidency and complain,” Otumfuo threatened.

Otumfuo was speaking when the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’ led a team from his ministry, GRIDCo, VRA and ECG to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi last week.

The Energy Minister and his team were at the palace to officially apologize to Otumfuo and Asanteman over the recent power cuts in the region, and also brief Otumfuo about efforts being made to solve it.

Napo informed the Asantehene that a fallen pylon of a certain communication company had damaged three towers of GRIDCo which resulted in the recent power situation in the Ashanti Region.

He also said he is aware of the challenges that residents of Asanteman have been facing as a result of the power outages, and assured that a team of experts were already at the accident scene to fix the damaged towers.

But in his remarks, Otumfuo insisted that he has reliably gathered that Ghana Gas were not pulling their weight, with regards to the provision of enough gas (fuel) to produce power contributing to the recent power cuts.

“The company working on the pipelines have paid a courtesy call on me here at the Manhyia Palace and they informed me that they have secured a loan to enable them embark on the capital intensive project already.

“However, I have been told that one of your agencies, Ghana Gas, is distracting their efforts; you (Napo) are the Minister of Energy, this agency is under you, from here, talk to the Ghana Gas boss to cooperate with the company,” the Otumfuo stated.

The Asantehene at that moment asked if the head of Ghana Gas, Dr. Ben Asante, was among Napo’s delegation at the Manhyia palace, asking “is he not here with you today?”

Otumfuo continued, “the leader of Ghana Gas, tell him that I, Otumfuo said if he refuses to take my advice, then I will lead a team of Asante chiefs to the presidency and officially lodge a complaint soon.”

The Asantehene also tasked GRIDCo to quickly tackle the damaged transmission towers to resolve the power cut situation “which have destroyed all the electronic devices in my house recently.”

About plans to construct a power generating plant in Kumasi by the current government, Otumfuo stated “my only interest is to see the power plant in Kumasi and producing power so Napo work on that for me.”