06.12.2021 Social News

Tamale: GPRTU embarks on sit down strike

By Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya, Tamale
The Northern Regional Branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union(GPRTU) has given the notice to embark on a sit-down strike starting on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The Union in a statement on Sunday, December 5, 2021 signed by the Northern Regional Chairman said the strike is part of measures to force the government to scrap some taxes on the pump price of petroleum products in the country.

"In pursuance with the directive of the coalition of commercial transport operators in Ghana, all branches and locals of GPRRU northern region and all affiliates of the coalition in the northern region are to embark on a sit down strike from 5 am on Monday, December 6, 2021," the union said.

They appealed to the general public to support them in the fight for their rights and that of passengers.

"We also wish to appeal to the general public to bear with the coalition on its stand," it stated

