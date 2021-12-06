'Money is not my problem' so 'why would I be an NPP mole?' – Duffuor blasts NDC

A senior member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has described as “wicked” and “unfair”, claims that he is being used by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to put spokes in the wheel of former President John Dramani Mahama’s comeback for the 2024 general elections.

The former Bank of Ghana Governor, who has made his presidential ambitions public, told his TV station, GHOne, in an interview on Monday, 6 December 2021 that: Those claims are just wicked and I pray that those people will put their thinking caps on”.

“It is very unfair”, he added.

The former Finance Minister then asked: “Who will serve a country for four years and will not accept anything: no salary, no allowances, no ex gratia?”

“Why would I be a mole when money is not my problem”, he wondered.

According to him, he delayed the pursuit of his presidential ambition by a few years despite having been urged by former president Jerry Joh Rawlings to run for the slot in 2018.

“I felt the time was not right when Rawlings called on me to contest”, he explained.

The late ex-president, Dr Duffuor revealed, “said he was going to lead my campaign himself but I didn’t”.

“The only reason I’m doing so now is because I think the party can still do better and it must involve everyone”, he added.

The businessman, who is in his 70s, also shrugged off age concerns, saying: “Why should age matter?”

“The focus should be on what the person brings to the fore and what they are capable of delivering when given the job and my track record proves what I can do in almost every sphere of the economy”, he noted.

“My record and the work we are capable of doing should be the driver of the conversation not age”, he added.