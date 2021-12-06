5 drivers arrested for rioting during sit-down strike at Anyaa-Sowutwuom

06.12.2021 LISTEN

Police at Anyaa-Sowutwuom in Accra have arrested more than five drivers who were demonstrating as part of a sit-down strike by commercial transport operators nationwide over the rising prices of fuel in the country.

The drivers were chanting, singing, and moving from one end of the road at Ablekuma Central to the other, causing vehicular traffic.

MCE for Ga Central, Mohammed Bashiru Bambara, who spoke to Citi News, said the arrest was to deter others from causing mayhem.

“Government is willing to address whichever grievances the drivers may have and is willing to dialogue. But if they are unwilling and go ahead to cause mayhem, by way of destroying property, it won’t be tolerated.”

“The persons who were arrested destroyed properties, which is a criminal offense. So they were arrested to serve as a deterrent to others and bring the situation under control.”

Commercial drivers in some parts of the country, particularly in the Greater Accra Region, earlier today, Monday, December 5, 2021, began a sit-down strike that left thousands of commuters stranded at various bus terminals.

The strike was to protest the high cost of fuel prices in the country.

The price of fuel in the country has increased significantly over the past six months, with many complaining about the situation.

Currently, most oil marketing companies in Ghana sell fuel between GH¢6.60 per litre and GH¢6.90 per litre.

Fuel prices in 2021 started at about GH¢5 per litre and are now threatening to cross the GH¢ 7.00 mark.

There are seven taxes on fuel, which amount to GH¢1.9 on each litre of fuel purchased.

Commercial transport operators suspend nationwide strike

Meanwhile, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has suspended the nationwide strike.

According to the leaders of the union, the strike has been suspended because they have been invited to the Presidency for further deliberations.

—citinewsroom