Prime suspect in Konongo Odumase SHS murder case remanded, 4 others discharged

The Konongo District Court in the Ashanti Region has discharged four juveniles standing trial in connection with the murder of a first-year student of the Konongo-Odumase Senior High School.

The prime suspect in the case has however been remanded as the office of the Attorney General continues processes to transfer the case to the High Court.

The Prosecution says the four juveniles who have been discharged will continue to be witnesses in the matter.

The Court presided over by Her Worship, Joyce Bamfo, also directed the Ghana Education Service to re-integrate the four juveniles into the school system.

But the Headteacher of the Konongo-Odumase Senior High School, Dr. Kwaku Baah, said the students will be relocated to different schools for their safety and also to avoid stigma.

The prime suspect, 17-year-old Emmanuel Frimpong, was abusing some form-one students and upon resistance by some students, he stabbed Larhan Sam'un to death, according to preliminary investigations.