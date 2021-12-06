ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.12.2021 Headlines

GPRTU suspends today's strike after invitation to Jubilee House; trotro drivers directed to resume work

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
GPRTU suspends today's strike after invitation to Jubilee House; trotro drivers directed to resume work
06.12.2021 LISTEN

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has directed commercial drivers (trotro drivers) to suspend resume work hours after the strike action.

Commercial drivers commenced a sit-down strike on the morning of Monday, December 6, 2021, over the high prices of fuel in the country.

The strike is in line with a warning issued by Driver Unions in the country last month if their grievances are not addressed by the government.

With both workers in the public and private sector stranded and with no means of transportation to get to the workplace, government has reached out to GPRTU for a meeting to resolve the matter.

As a result, GPRTU has announced that the strike action has been suspended ahead of the meeting.

“The intended strike action which was scheduled to take effect today Monday 6 December 2021 has been suspended. The Leadership of the Union had been invited to the Presidency during the course of the Day.

“Development will be communicated to members. We, therefore, entreat our cherished members to go back to their normal duties,” a statement issued by GPRTU has said.

Below is the statement:

1262021122614-k5fri7u2h0-917ebf07-a0bd-4d6f-b1bc-18a8323e5383

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
You're wicked for calling me an NPP mole; those allegations are false, unfair – Duffuor
06.12.2021 | Headlines
Thank you for the wonders of Ghanaian culture, tradition — South Africa's Ramaphosa to Akufo-Addo
06.12.2021 | Headlines
Park your car if you don't want to be vaccinated — Dr John Nsia Asare to drivers
06.12.2021 | Headlines
Ashantis like NDC; we will target 40% votes in 2024 – Kwabena Duffuor
06.12.2021 | Headlines
You told Ghanaians we are not in normal times so why impose elegy? — Group questions Akufo-Addo
06.12.2021 | Headlines
PHOTOS: Hundreds of workers stranded at Lapaz as commercial drivers begin strike
06.12.2021 | Headlines
Joe Wise rejects Minority’s claims of bias
06.12.2021 | Headlines
‘Don’t travel outside this month’ – Nana Addo ban Ministers and deputies who’re MPs
05.12.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to launch 2021 Anti-Corruption Week
05.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line