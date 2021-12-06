ModernGhana logo
You're wicked for calling me an NPP mole; those allegations are false, unfair – Duffuor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has rubbished claims that he is an NPP mole in the NDC.

The former Finance Minister has been accused of conniving with the ruling NPP to work against the opposition NDC ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Some people within the NDC claim Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is only dreaming of the flagbearer role just to bring John Dramani Mahama and the party down to advantage the NPP that fighting hard to break the 8year political jinx.

Reacting to the allegations in an interview with GHONE TV on Monday, the successful businessman has described the comments as callous and unfair to him.

“Those claims are just wicked and I pray that those people will put their thinking caps on. It is very unfair,” Dr. Duffuor stressed while arguing, “Who will serve a country for four years and will not accept anything, no salary, no allowances, no exgratia, why would I be a mole when money is not my problem.”

The former Finance Minister further explained that he is aiming to lead the NDC because he believes with him, the party can do better.

“I felt the time was not right when Rawlings called on me to contest. He said he was going to lead my campaign himself but I didn’t. The only reason I’m doing so now is because I think the party can still do better and it must involve everyone,” Dr. Duffuor explained.

