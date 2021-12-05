ModernGhana logo
Farmers' Day: Agric Minister to visit five northern regions

Farmers' Day: Agric Minister to visit five northern regions
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, is set to resume official regional working tour with visits to the five Northern regions.

The 13-day tour, which commences on Sunday, December 5, 2021 comes shortly after a successful Farmers' Day celebrations held in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast.

The Minister will visit the Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West and the Savannah Regions.

A statement, signed by Press Secretariat of the Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Minister and his entourage, including national directors, would visit farm fields, interact with farmers and staff of the Ministry and also inspect ongoing projects under the Ministry.

It said in addition, he would receive reports from the various Regional Directors of Agriculture on the status of Government's agricultural flagship initiatives and also pay courtesy calls on traditional authorities.

The statement said Dr Akoto would use the opportunity to meet with agro input dealers and suppliers to discuss issues and challenges pertaining to the implementation of Government's input subsidy programmes ahead of the 2022 crop season.

GNA

