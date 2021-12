05.12.2021 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed all Ministers and Deputy Ministers who are Members of Parliament (MPs) not to travel outside the country for the next one month.

It is unclear the reason for this directive, but sources at the Jubilee House say the President wants all NPP MPs present when Parliament begins the appropriation of budget estimates in the 2022 fiscal year.

Ministers and Deputy Ministers who require emergency medical attention will however be allowed to travel.