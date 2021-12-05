Mob attacks police for preventing lynching of murder suspect at Wassa Pewuako

Some angry youth at Wassa Pewuako in the Western Region have attacked police officers from the Wassa Amenfi East Command who attempted to rescue a 60-year-old man accused of killing a 19-year-old motor rider.

The youth deflated the tyres of two police vehicles, and also smashed the windscreen of the vehicle of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Wassa Amenfi East, Mr. Frederick Korankye, who was there to ensure peace.

Mr. Anthony Kosi Alorwordor, Assembly Member of Pewuako Abanabana Electoral Area, who confirmed the incident, said he visited Wasa Pewuako on the day to attend the funeral of the brother of the regent, Nana Ntiamoah.

He said while there, the alleged suspect was brought to the palace of Nana Ntiamoah by the aggrieved youth and he pleaded with them to hand him over to the police.

Mr. Alorwordor said the youth, who had sticks, stones and machetes, were upset and asked Nana Ntiamoah to release the suspect to them else they would set his palace ablaze.

“I quickly informed the Police Commander and he dispatched some police officers to the scene, but the youth deflated their car tryes,” Mr. Alorwordor said.

He said a reinforcement team came over, and the youth deflated one of their tyres as well, but they were able to replace it, and whisk the suspect to the police station.

The Assembly Member commended the Police Commander of Amenfi East, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Simon Woyram Seterglo, for the swift intervention.

DSP Seterglo said the police has already commenced investigations into the supposed murder case.

He advised the youth not to take the law into their own hands but assist the police with information to help arrest the culprits and prosecute them.

—GNA