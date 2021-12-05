ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mob attacks police for preventing lynching of murder suspect at Wassa Pewuako

Social News Mob attacks police for preventing lynching of murder suspect at Wassa Pewuako
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Some angry youth at Wassa Pewuako in the Western Region have attacked police officers from the Wassa Amenfi East Command who attempted to rescue a 60-year-old man accused of killing a 19-year-old motor rider.

The youth deflated the tyres of two police vehicles, and also smashed the windscreen of the vehicle of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Wassa Amenfi East, Mr. Frederick Korankye, who was there to ensure peace.

Mr. Anthony Kosi Alorwordor, Assembly Member of Pewuako Abanabana Electoral Area, who confirmed the incident, said he visited Wasa Pewuako on the day to attend the funeral of the brother of the regent, Nana Ntiamoah.

He said while there, the alleged suspect was brought to the palace of Nana Ntiamoah by the aggrieved youth and he pleaded with them to hand him over to the police.

Mr. Alorwordor said the youth, who had sticks, stones and machetes, were upset and asked Nana Ntiamoah to release the suspect to them else they would set his palace ablaze.

“I quickly informed the Police Commander and he dispatched some police officers to the scene, but the youth deflated their car tryes,” Mr. Alorwordor said.

He said a reinforcement team came over, and the youth deflated one of their tyres as well, but they were able to replace it, and whisk the suspect to the police station.

The Assembly Member commended the Police Commander of Amenfi East, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Simon Woyram Seterglo, for the swift intervention.

DSP Seterglo said the police has already commenced investigations into the supposed murder case.

He advised the youth not to take the law into their own hands but assist the police with information to help arrest the culprits and prosecute them.

—GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Slow pace of work at the Essipon Sports Stadium worrying – Residents
05.12.2021 | Social News
National Peace Council calls for truce over 2022 budget brouhaha
05.12.2021 | Social News
Security guard killed at Chorkor
05.12.2021 | Social News
You can be dragged to court for makking too much noise during sex — Lawyer
05.12.2021 | Social News
Group to protest GHS509 deduction from teachers’ allowance for laptops
05.12.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Health workers are tired, get vaccinated to protect yourselves – Dr. Nsia Asare
05.12.2021 | Social News
GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT behind one-teacher, one-laptop initiative – NAPO
04.12.2021 | Social News
A/R: One robber shot dead, two others arrested
04.12.2021 | Social News
Government urged to pay more attention to Persons with Disabilities
04.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line