11 chainsaw operators arrested at Akyem Oda

Some eleven suspected chains saw operators who are illegally cutting down trees in the Akyem-Oda Forest in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region are currently in the grips of the Police.

The suspects are; Yaw Toku, 60; Kwaku Fosu, 21; Kofi Yeboah, 36; Ibrahim Alex Adamu; Kofi Baffour, 45; Yaw Nyame; Kwadwo Duah, 44; Thomas Kwasi Mawuli, 46; Kofi Sarfo, 43; Kwaku Annan, 25; and Kofi Ankoneh, 40 years old respectively.

They were arrested by the Akyem Oda Municipal Forestry Commission with the Military at the boundary between Oda forest and Asin Fosu forest on Thursday afternoon upon a tipoff.

The military managed to retrieve equipment such as; four chainsaw machines, one monkey jack, three tools' bags, three cutlasses, and two gallons of fuel from them.

Subsequently, they were handed over to the Police to assist in the investigation.

The Akyem Oda Municipal Forestry Manager, Ernest Adofo who confirmed the arrest said they got notified by some concerned citizens and went into the forest at 3 am on Thursday with the military to arrest them.

He further added that although they have been arresting some illegal chainsaw operators in the forest this is the first time they have arrested a large number of people, adding that they have caused huge damage to the forest with their illegal activities.

He has therefore cautioned illegal chainsaw operators to desist from their illegal activities.

– DGN online