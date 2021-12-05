MP For Lambussie Supports Students With 100% Of His Share Of The MP's Common Fund

In his endless guest of developing the human resource of the Lambussie District through education, desirous of providing an enabling environment to building the capacity and knowledge of students in the district; prioritizing the need to fully harness the human resource of the district for future development and in the spirit of providing a fair, just, transparent and equitable platform of accessing the District Common Fund by students within the district, the Member of Parliament for the Lambussie Constitutuency, *Hon.Dr Bright Bakye Baligi* used all his first share of the District Assembly Common fund to support constituents who are pursuing various tertiary education programs across the country to help them in the payment of their fees, accommodation and other related expenses.

In all, a total of 95 students from the Constituency who sent in their applications for sponsorship from the District Assembly Common Fund were all granted same; to enable them continue their education so as to reduce the burden on their parents and guardians.

Speaking at the event, the Hon.Member of Parliament, encouraged the students to make good use of the little he has for them and take their studies seriously to make the district prouder.He observed that "the importance of human capital growth and development through education in the development of every organization and nation, cannot be overemphasized. It's the core ingredient needed to stimulate development of every nation and for that matter our district,in fact. He therefore urged you all to take their studies with all the seriousness it deserves in their various fields of study, to help us develop this district together".

In a related development, the Member of Parliament underscored the importance of education and encouraged the beneficiary students to take their studies seriously and urged them to return to serve the Constituency after completion of their respective programs. " We now live in a competitive world and so you need to take your studies seriously to enable you come out with better certificates, this is the only way you can place yourself at the job market in the country" he added. The beneficiary students, who could not hide their happiness after receiving the support thanked the MP and our able DCE for the gesture and promised to making the leadership proud any day"

They further expressed their sincere gratitude to the Hon. Member of Parliament for coming to their rescue in this most critical and crucial moment of their educational journey. One of the beneficiaries remarked that "the MP's Common Fund will greatly help to cushion and lessened the financial burden on our parents and guardians, who are mostly peasant farmers.

For the first time in our district, we are so glad to witness such a spectacular gesture in an open, fair and transparent manner. We pray that the Scheme be maintained for more students to benefit in the coming years, as it has given us hope to study harder to realize our dreams"

It should be noted that, the District Assembly Common Fund is established by the District Assembly Common Fund Act 1993, (Act 455).

It is a fund created out of the consolidated fund to channel resources from the central government to the local governments for development.

The District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) is a pool of resources created under article 252 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana. It is a minimum of 5% of the national revenue set aside to be shared among all District Assemblies in Ghana with a formula approved by Parliament. It is a Development Fund which enables the use of the nation’s wealth throughout Ghana to the benefit of all citizens.

