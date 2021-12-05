ModernGhana logo
Covid-19: Health workers are tired, get vaccinated to protect yourselves – Dr. Nsia Asare

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsia Asare has asked all persons to stick to the safety protocols outlined to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

He urged persons who yet to be inoculated to get fully vaccinated as a way of protecting their lives and also the lives of others.

Referring to a picture of medical practitioners appealing to persons to protect themselves in order to also protect health workers who are already drained, Dr Nsia Asare said “Health care workers are tired and I am one of them.”

He was speaking on the Key Points on TV3/3FM with Dzifa Bampoh regarding the measures introduced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to prevent a fourth wave of the virus in Ghana.

“We cannot afford a fourth wave,” he said, adding that “we can all do this together if you are vaccinated.”

He further allayed the fears of persons who are scared of the possible side effect of taking the vaccine.

“If you are vaccinated and you feel slight headache it means the vaccine is working very well,” he stressed.

The GHS had declared the month of December as the vaccination month.

Director-General Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday November 28 said vaccination was the surest way to deal with the virus.

He further assured that the authorities are going to scale up surveillance measures at the Kotoka International Airport during the Christmas season to ensure that Covid infections do not increase.

He further said that the mistakes that were made in December last year which occasioned the escalation of infections in January this year, will not be repeated.

There is going to be a “strict enforcement of the protocols at the KIA. We are going to increase surveillance. We are expecting increased number of people to arrive in the country.

“we are going to ensure that our logistics are prepared, we will continue our surveillance to be able to look at that, we are going to look at isolation centres,” he said.

He added “Our contact tracing will be strengthened.

“We are going to engage with religious organizations to ensure that activities in done in Christmas are in accordance with Covid protocols.”

—3news.com


TOP STORIES

