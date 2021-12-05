ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Your vision for Ghana, Africa earned you Forbes' recognition — Ramaphosa eulogises Akufo-Addo

Headlines Your vision for Ghana, Africa earned you Forbes' recognition — Ramaphosa eulogises Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo being recognized as the African of the Year by Forbes Magazine.

At a meeting with Mr Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra on Saturday December 4, he said “Allow me to be personal, and congratulate you for being chosen as ‘African of the Year’ by Forbes Magazine. The recognition by this magazine is about your vision not only for Ghana, but also for the people of our continent as well.

“We are proud of this recognition, Your Excellency, because it speaks of your commitment, it speaks of your creativity, and it speaks of your clear, strategic vision of what should happen in you own country, as well as in our beloved continent” he said.

He is not the only high profle person to have congratulated Mr Akufo-Addo.

President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi A. Adesina, also did same.

Forbes Africa magazine in its latest issue unveiled on Friday 3 December 2021 named Mr Akufo-Addo as the African of the Year.

—3news

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ecobank has no application pending before Supreme Court — Lawyer
05.12.2021 | Headlines
I'm grateful to be named by Forbes as African of the Year — Says Akufo-Addo
04.12.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: We oppose singling out African countries for travel bans — Akufo-Addo
04.12.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo, South African President attends 50th anniversary of Nana Otuo Serebour's enstoolment
04.12.2021 | Headlines
Joe Wise erred in counting himself as MP during 2022 budget approval – Martin Kpebu
04.12.2021 | Headlines
[PHOTOS] Akufo-Addo, South African president jet off to Kumasi
04.12.2021 | Headlines
E-Levy will only affect digitalisation briefly; let’s pass it – NDPC boss
04.12.2021 | Headlines
Sekondi: National Security operatives seize fuel confiscated by Customs
04.12.2021 | Headlines
South African President Ramaphosa calls on Akufo-Addo
04.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line