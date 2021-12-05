Your vision for Ghana, Africa earned you Forbes' recognition — Ramaphosa eulogises Akufo-Addo

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo being recognized as the African of the Year by Forbes Magazine.

At a meeting with Mr Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra on Saturday December 4, he said “Allow me to be personal, and congratulate you for being chosen as ‘African of the Year’ by Forbes Magazine. The recognition by this magazine is about your vision not only for Ghana, but also for the people of our continent as well.

“We are proud of this recognition, Your Excellency, because it speaks of your commitment, it speaks of your creativity, and it speaks of your clear, strategic vision of what should happen in you own country, as well as in our beloved continent” he said.

He is not the only high profle person to have congratulated Mr Akufo-Addo.

President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi A. Adesina, also did same.

Forbes Africa magazine in its latest issue unveiled on Friday 3 December 2021 named Mr Akufo-Addo as the African of the Year.

