President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he is grateful for being recognized by Forbes Magazine as the 2021 African of the Year.

Forbes Africa magazine in its latest issue unveiled on Friday 3 December 2021 named him as the African of the Yea.

“ @NAkufoAddo , Ghana's President, has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths. Get your copy of FORBES AFRICA and read an exclusive interview with #NanaAkufoAddo ,” Forbes Africa tweeted.