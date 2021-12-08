ModernGhana logo
National Association of Stone and Sand Winners laments cost, long delays in documentation

Members of the National Association of Sand & Stone Workers & Tipper Truck Users are passionately appealing to government to ensure that the agency in charge of their activities is decentralized to enhance smooth business operations.

Speaking to our correspondent in an interview in Kumasi, the National Chairman of the Association Nana Adoma Baffour expressed displeasure about the challenges that confront the Association.

He indicates that until the sector is decentralized, the Association risk facing a bleak future.

The chairman attributed the challenges to government bureaucracies leading to high costs and delays in lands and documentary processing.

According to him, the entire processes discourage members from actively operating their businesses.

Nana Adoma Baffour who also doubles as the Mireku Adontenhene in the Dormaa District hinted that as a result of the delays and other associated factors surrounding the documentary processes, members of the Association in most cases lose their land concessions to the landowners who hardly have patience.

Nana Baffour noted that if the sector is decentralized it would save time and energy of members who travel long distances to process their documents which sometimes takes a year to complete.

The chairman further expresses worry that no proper attention is paid to the activities of sand and stone winners who pay taxes to government.

Nana Adoma Baffour is calling for dialogue with the government to remove all the bottlenecks to allow businesses to thrive profitably.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

