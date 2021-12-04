ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

South African President Ramaphosa calls on Akufo-Addo

Headlines South African President Ramaphosa calls on Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Saturday called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The visit is part of President Ramaphosa's three-day State visit to Ghana aimed at strengthening the already existing bilateral, political and economic relations between Ghana and South Africa.

After inspecting a guard of honour mounted at the forecourt of the Jubilee House by a detachment of the Ghana Army, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries and reinforced the resolve of both countries to deepen relations.

Mr Ramaphosa and President Akufo-Addo later left for Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to participate in the 50th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional area.

The pair will return to Accra later in the day to hold bilateral talks.

President Ramaphosa came with a strong delegation of government officials and business leaders.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Sekondi: National Security operatives seize fuel confiscated by Customs
04.12.2021 | Headlines
South African President lands in Ghana for 3-day visit
04.12.2021 | Headlines
Captain Smart’s arrest: MFWA calls for restraint between Police and Media General
04.12.2021 | Headlines
A/R: IGP celebrates Farmers' Day with cocoa farmers at Kwaafokrom
04.12.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia jet off to Guyana
04.12.2021 | Headlines
Forbes names Akufo-Addo 'African of the Year'
04.12.2021 | Headlines
Agriculture will make Ghana self reliant — Akufo-Addo
03.12.2021 | Headlines
Farmers Day: Let's transform agriculture, consolidate food system – Akufo-Addo
03.12.2021 | Headlines
Withdraw your ‘hasty’ judgement on Captain Smart – Onua FM/TV fights NMC
03.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line