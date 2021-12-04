ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Covid-19: Kids, two-years, now require viral test to enter our country from December 6 – US Embassy

Health Covid-19: Kids, two-years, now require viral test to enter our country from December 6 – US Embassy
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced a new order for all air passengers traveling to the United States of America.

Effective Monday, December 6, 2021, all travelers two years of age or older will need to get a COVID-19 viral test, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, not more than one day before travelling by air into the United States.

The traveler must show a negative pre-departure viral test result to the airline before boarding the flight.

This was announced by the America Embassy in Ghana in a statement.

The statement also said: “If you recently recovered from COVID-19, you may instead travel with documentation of recovery from COVID-19 (i.e., your positive COVID-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days before the flight’s departure from a foreign country AND a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you are cleared to travel). Same day results are available at numerous COVID-19 testing sites in Ghana. Humanitarian exemptions to this Order will be granted on an extremely limited basis.”

It also added that wearing a mask over the nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and train stations.

Ghana has recorded 34 cases of the Omicron variant in sequenced samples that were taken from 120 returning travellers.

With the fear of the country entering a fourth wave of the pandemic and a possible surge in cases after the yuletide, the ministry of health has declared December as a month of COVID-19 vaccination.

Persons who are not vaccinated will be denied entry into places such as sports stadia, restaurants, beaches among others.

About 3,493,688 Ghanaians have been vaccinated so far.

—Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Ghana can't afford a fourth Covid wave — Dr. Nsia Asare
04.12.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Headache, body pains show the vaccine is working in your body – Dr. Nsia Asare
04.12.2021 | Health
Target passengers for vaccination, not drivers – Driver association
03.12.2021 | Health
Centre for Plant Medicine Research organize free health screening at Mampong-Akuapem
03.12.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Health Minister lauds psychology practitioners for “prompt “ interventions
03.12.2021 | Health
World AIDS Day: AIDS commission call on stakeholders to work together to end HIV in Ghana
03.12.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Zimbabwe confirms Omicron variant
03.12.2021 | Health
Put in place mitigating efforts to prevent fourth wave of Covid-19 — NAPHS-GIMPA to gov’t
03.12.2021 | Health
Early Childhood Care and Development issues should cut across sectors
03.12.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line