Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra on Friday, 3 December 2021 for the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, for a 3-day official visit.

While in Guyana, Dr Bawumia will conduct a series of meetings that would lead to the signing of mutually-beneficial development agreements between the governments of Ghana and Guyana.

Dr Bawumia is accompanied by some government officials.

He will return to Accra on Wednesday, 8 December 2021.