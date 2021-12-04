Anloga: Mr Francis Lumor wins 2021 district best farmer

Mr Francis Lumor a 47-year-old farmer from Woe has been adjudged the overall best farmer in Anloga District of the Volta region on the 2021 National Famers Day Celebration 2021 on Friday, December 3.

Mr Lumor won the award for the first time during the 37th farmers' award celebration held at Anloga-Woe.

The theme for this year's farmers day celebration was "Planting for Food and Job: Consolidating Food System in Ghana".

Mr Lumor received one Tricycle, a certificate, GTP cloth and 4 cutlasses.

He has 15 acres of spring onion farm,12 acres of Onion farm, 6 acres of carrot farm, 4 acres of tomato farm and 60 goats.

Mr Lumor in an interaction with ModernGhana News expressed his excitement over the award and appealed for more support from government to boost their works.

Mr Kumi Simon, from Whuti won the first runner up position. He has 6 acres of tomatoes farm, 2 acres of carrots farm, 1.5 acres of okro, 6 acres of maize farm, 2 acres of cassava farm, 15 sheep and 80 ducks.

He took home a deep freezer, GTP cloth, a certificate and 2 cutlasses as an award.

Mr Jonathan Ahiaku won the second runner up award. He has 6 acres of onion farm, 5 acres of carrot farm, 2 acres each of sweet pepper, tomatoes farm, lettuce farm, chilli pepper, 25 ducks, 25 cattle and 50 local poultry birds.

Other award winners includes Mr Kwabushie Sewornu from Vorvornukope who won the best animal farmer of the year whilst Madam Beatrice Aku Fiati and and Mr Adzoyi Felix won the best physically challenged and best crop farmers of the year respectively.

Best marine fisher of the year award went to Madam Cecilia Amede of Akplorwo-Torkor.

Mr Emmanuel Atiku, the Agric Director of the area applauded all hardworking farmers, fishermen, animal rearers among others for their efforts in keeping the country on it feet in terms of providing good and nutritious food in the country.

He urged them to do more since agric is the bedrock and backbone of the country.

He called on government to give maximum support to farmers for better achievements.

Mr Kwame Richard Sefe, the Member of Parliament for Anlo constituency also congratulated the award winners for their hardworks and challenged other farmers to do more for more accolades.

The law maker expressed worry about how residents of Keta were displaced by tidal waves in November this year and called on government to quicken it plans to continue the sea defence wall that started but stalled for some years now.

He expresses worry over alleged bribery and corruption in the selection process of the awards and called on the district agric director to give more details on the selection processes.

"Am soo much disappointed about how our youth are still jobless under this government, since they promised many job for the future youths of the country," he added.

He continued "don't be ashamed of farming, go into it and you would not regret it".

Mr Seth Kwasi Yormewu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area in his turn expressed happiness about how hard the farmers in the country have been doing to make sure they keep the country alive with an abundance of foodstuff.

He promised the government will do all the possible best to support farmers through the provision of subsidised fertilizers, seedlings and many farm inputs in the near future to improve farming systems in the country.

Togbi Hatsu lll of Dzita,the Anloga district director of National Commission for Civic Education added that the theme "Planting for Food" alone explained how the country is doing its best to invest in agriculture.

He stated that,all should avail themselves for the covid 19 vaccine and also sleep under treated mosquito net to safe lives.

Togbi Gbordzor lll, Dufia of Ewoe who chaired the program in his remarks praised farmers for their constant hardwork though facing many challenges in their works.

He appealed to government to provide all the necessary support to farmers to motive them more.

Mr Philip Bokorga, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director for the area has educated residents to stop cutting down trees, sand winning among others which has an effect on the environment.

"When last tree dies, last man dies," he cautions.

Present at the occasion was chiefs, Assemblymembers, farmers, heads of institutions and many others.