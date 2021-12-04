ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

11 chainsaw operators grabbed by Forestry Service Division at Akim Oda

Crime & Punishment 11 chainsaw operators grabbed by Forestry Service Division at Akim Oda
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Forestry Service Division of the Ghana Forestry Commission, Akim Oda District, has arrested 11 illegal chainsaw operators, for cutting down trees, at the boundary between Akim Oda forest and Assin Fosu forest.

Mr Ernest Adofo, Akim Oda District Manager of Forestry Service Division of the Forestry Commission, speaking with the Ghana News Agency, said on the eve of Dec 02, 2021, Officials of the Forestry Division, received a call that, illegal activity in cutting down of trees was going on in the forest.

He said at about 0300hours on that same day, the military together with the officials went to the forest and unfortunately for the suspects, they were arrested.

The equipment belonging to the illegal chainsaw operators used in felling down the trees, were seized and is currently at the custody of the Forestry Division, Akim Oda District.

The seized equipment were four chainsaw machines, one monkey jack, tools bag, cutlasses, and two gallons of fuel.

The suspects have been handed over to the Akim Oda Divisional Police Command, to be arraigned before court.

He said the suspects, are from Breman Asikuma, in the Central Region.

They are; Yaw Toku, 60, Kwaku Fosu, 21, Kofi Yeboah, 36, Kofi Baffour, 45, Kwadwo Duah, 44, Kofi Sarfo, 43, Kwaku Annan,25, Thomas Kwasi Mawuli, 46, Kofi Ankoneh, 40, Ibrahim Alex Adams, and Yaw Nyame.

The District Manager, cautioned the general public to desist from illegal cutting down of trees, which hampers the climate.

He called on all to help monitor and protect the forest because since they depended on the trees for their respiratory processes.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Opuni opens defence in GH¢217million financial loss trial
03.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Man caught having sex with sheep on the run
02.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Car snatcher grabbed at Dome
02.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Cape Coast: 9 Burkina Faso nationals arrested over alleged kidnapping
02.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Student of Three Town SHS jailed four years for stabbing his Teacher
01.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Susu operators faces court over failure to pay customers, setting office ablaze
30.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Ghana Card: Two women fined GHS3,600 each for providing false information
30.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two grabbed for allegedly attacking 60-year-old woman at construction site
30.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Notorious land guard grabbed for terrorising residents, land owners at Teacher Mante
29.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line