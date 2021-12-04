Social media goes wild as Accra best farmer goes home with bicycle and sanitizer

04.12.2021 LISTEN

The best farmer for 2021 in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has been rewarded with a bicycle, a knapsack sprayer, as well as some assorted items.

The 2021 edition of Farmers Days is being marked in the various districts and regions in the country today to celebrate farmers and fisherfolk for their tireless work to provide food for the citizenry.

As has been the custom every year, the best farmer from every jurisdiction is always given a prize just as is done for the overall best farmer of the country who goes home with the biggest prize of them all.

To the shock of Ghanaians, the best farmer that emerged from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly went home with a bicycle and some items including a sprayer.

In a video posted by EIB’s Nana Aba Anamoah on Twitter, a moderator of the Farmers Day event in the capital is heard saying, “The best farmer award for the 2021 37th Farmers and Fishermen’s day celebration in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.”

The mention of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly confirmed that indeed the bicycle that had gone viral on social media was the prize for the best farmer in no other place than Accra and also was at an event that happened today.

Check out some comments from Ghanaians after learning of the award for the 2021 best farmer in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly below.