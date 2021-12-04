ModernGhana logo
Friends of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto wishes Agric Minister a Happy Farmers' Day

Friends of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto wishes Agric Minister a Happy Farmers' Day
On this day, Friday, December 3, 2021 which marks the 37th edition of the National Farmers' Day, we, the Friends of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; Kwadaso Chapter wish the first Famer of the Land and Farmers friend, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Legend a Happy Farmers' Day.

Dr Akoto's tenure as the Minister for Food and Agriculture has been a blessing to all farmers here in Ghana and even beyond the borders of Ghana.

We say Ayekoo to you for making farming very easy and attractive than ever before because of the good initiatives you've brought to the Ministry.

Okumkom, Ghana's Zaphanath Paaneah, the Legend and Farmer, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto we say a happy National Farmers' Day to you and your indefatigable and tenacious Famers across the length and breadth of this country.

#FriendsOfDrOwusuAfriyieAkoto

#KwadasoForAkoto

#Okumkom

#Ghana'sZaphnathPaaneah

#FamerDrAkoto

#AkotoIsLegend

#BestAgricMinisterSinceGhana'sIndependence

#FarmersFriend

#37thNationalFarmers'Day

