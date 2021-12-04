ModernGhana logo
PHOTOS: IGP joins cocoa farmers at Kwaafokrom to celebrate Farmers Day

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare on Friday, December 3, 2021, joined cocoa farmers at Kwaafokrom in the Ashanti Region to celebrate the 2021 Farmers Day.

According to a statement issued on the Facebook Page of the Ghana Police Service, this is part of the IGP’s community engagement strategy.

In the last few days, the IGP and a team of officials have toured the Ashanti Region and engaged a number of chiefs including Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Joining in on the 37th Farmers Day celebrations today, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and his team, engaged community members of Kwaafokrom, a cocoa farming community, about 5 kilometres from Mabang.

At the time of his visit, all the community members were engaged in a customary communal activity, helping one of their own, Commissioner of Police Rtd. and a former Director of National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) formally the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), Mr. Ellis Owusu Fordwouh on his 65- acre cocoa farm plantation.

The farmers were in the process of cutting open the harvested cocoa pods, removing the seeds, and heaping them on layers of banana leaves for fermentation.

The Inspector-General of Police and his team joined in this process while listening to the security concerns of community members.

The IGP shared some security tips with them and took the opportunity to open up on some good memories with the 83-year old retired Commissioner of Police, lawyer, and farmer, Ellis Owusu Fordwouh.

Check out some pictures from the engagement today:

