ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Farmers Day: Let's transform agriculture, consolidate food system – Akufo-Addo

Headlines Farmers Day: Let's transform agriculture, consolidate food system – Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has called on farmers and fisherfolk as well as all other stakeholders in the food production chain, the join forces in transforming and consolidating Ghana’s agricultural sector and food system.

The president made the call on Friday, 3 December 2021, at the 37th celebration of the National Farmers Day in Cape Coast, Central Region.

He later wrote on his Facebook page: “I was in the historic, beautiful capital of the Central Region and Oguaman, Cape Coast, to celebrate the 37th edition of Farmers Day”.

“It has been 10 years since the Region hosted this day, which has been set aside, annually, to celebrate the hard work of our farmers and fisherfolk, who feed not only the citizens of our nation but also those of our neighbours in West Afric”’.

“I call for the support of all stakeholders, including our gallant farmers and fisherfolk, value chain actors, entrepreneurs, financial institutions, policymakers, researchers and friends of Ghana, towards the realisation of government’s agenda of transformation of the agricultural sector and consolidation of our food systems”, he said.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Agriculture will make Ghana self reliant — Akufo-Addo
03.12.2021 | Headlines
Withdraw your ‘hasty’ judgement on Captain Smart – Onua FM/TV fights NMC
03.12.2021 | Headlines
Cabinet approves procurement of research vessel, four patrol boats for fisheries sector — Akufo-Addo
03.12.2021 | Headlines
Alhaji Mashud Mohammed adjudged 2021 Overall Best National Farmer
03.12.2021 | Headlines
We will use every legitimate, lawful means to resist draconian 1.75% e-Levy – Minority
03.12.2021 | Headlines
You also wield the potential to eradicate hunger, poverty; government just need to averts its mind – Mahama salute farmers
03.12.2021 | Headlines
Farmers Day: Gov’t committed to creating enabling environment to grow Agric sector – Akufo-Addo
03.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 budget: Work together just as you do when it comes to ex-gratia matters – SEND Ghana to MPs
03.12.2021 | Headlines
2021 Farmers Day: You're at the heart of the Ghanaian dream – Duffuor celebrate farmers, fisherfolk
03.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line