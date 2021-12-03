Farmers Day: Let's transform agriculture, consolidate food system – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has called on farmers and fisherfolk as well as all other stakeholders in the food production chain, the join forces in transforming and consolidating Ghana’s agricultural sector and food system.

The president made the call on Friday, 3 December 2021, at the 37th celebration of the National Farmers Day in Cape Coast, Central Region.

He later wrote on his Facebook page: “I was in the historic, beautiful capital of the Central Region and Oguaman, Cape Coast, to celebrate the 37th edition of Farmers Day”.

“It has been 10 years since the Region hosted this day, which has been set aside, annually, to celebrate the hard work of our farmers and fisherfolk, who feed not only the citizens of our nation but also those of our neighbours in West Afric”’.

“I call for the support of all stakeholders, including our gallant farmers and fisherfolk, value chain actors, entrepreneurs, financial institutions, policymakers, researchers and friends of Ghana, towards the realisation of government’s agenda of transformation of the agricultural sector and consolidation of our food systems”, he said.