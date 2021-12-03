Alhaji Mashud Mohammed adjudged 2021 Overall Best National Farmer

Alhaji Mashud Mohammed from the Mion District of the Northern Region has been adjudged the 2021 Overall Best National Farmer at the 37th edition of the Farmers' Day celebration in Cape Coast.

He received GHc600,000 from the Agricultural Development Bank, 500,000 worth of insurance cover from GLICO Insurance and a study trip to Israel sponsored by Broadspectrum Limited.

Mr Suleman Yidaana, from the East Mamprusi District of the North East Region, was the First Runner-up and received a tractor, trailer, Disc Plough, a Boom Sprayer, Ghc300,000 worth of insurance cover from GLICO Insurance, and a study trip to Israel.

Reverend Samuel Sida from the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region was the Second Runner-up and took home a Nissan Navara Double Cabin Pick-Up and Ghc200,000 worth of insurance cover from GLICO Insurance.

Mr Kwaku Ehun from Gomoa West Central of the Central Region was the Overall Best Fisherman and would receive a two-bedroom house.

A total of 165 gallant farmers and fishers across the country were rewarded for their sterling efforts in sustaining the economy through the production of food and cash crops as well as fish over the period.

This year's event was on the theme: "Planting for food and jobs; Consolidating food systems in Ghana," with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, the Paramount Chief of Breman Asikuma Traditional Area and President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs chaired the colourful programme.

It was jointly hosted by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Ghana Cocoa Board, to recognise the enormous contributions of the gallant farmers and fishers to Ghana's socio-economic development.

Farmers, fisherfolks, traditional rulers, policy-makers, researchers, ministers of state, members of Parliament, development partners, the diplomatic community and the public participated.

The agricultural sector contributes to about 54 per cent of Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs about 60 per cent of the population through the various agriculture value chain, accounting for 40 per cent of export earnings.

It provides more than 90 per cent of the food needs of the country.

Ghana's agriculture is predominantly smallholder, traditional and rain-fed and the tree crops are significantly cocoa, oil palm and rubber.

Her food crops are mainly inter-cropped mixture of cereals, legumes, and tubers among other crops.

Activities for the Farmers Day started from Sunday, November 28, with agricultural exhibition, trade fair, and the Farmer Market initiative at the Adisadel College Park, where farmers presented their produce directly to consumers.

All 16 regions of Ghana participated in the fair and exhibition, showcasing their rich culture, agriculture produce, farming products and machinery.

