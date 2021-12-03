ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alhaji Mashud Mohammed adjudged 2021 Overall Best National Farmer

Headlines Alhaji Mashud Mohammed adjudged 2021 Overall Best National Farmer
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Alhaji Mashud Mohammed from the Mion District of the Northern Region has been adjudged the 2021 Overall Best National Farmer at the 37th edition of the Farmers' Day celebration in Cape Coast.

He received GHc600,000 from the Agricultural Development Bank, 500,000 worth of insurance cover from GLICO Insurance and a study trip to Israel sponsored by Broadspectrum Limited.

Mr Suleman Yidaana, from the East Mamprusi District of the North East Region, was the First Runner-up and received a tractor, trailer, Disc Plough, a Boom Sprayer, Ghc300,000 worth of insurance cover from GLICO Insurance, and a study trip to Israel.

Reverend Samuel Sida from the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region was the Second Runner-up and took home a Nissan Navara Double Cabin Pick-Up and Ghc200,000 worth of insurance cover from GLICO Insurance.

Mr Kwaku Ehun from Gomoa West Central of the Central Region was the Overall Best Fisherman and would receive a two-bedroom house.

A total of 165 gallant farmers and fishers across the country were rewarded for their sterling efforts in sustaining the economy through the production of food and cash crops as well as fish over the period.

This year's event was on the theme: "Planting for food and jobs; Consolidating food systems in Ghana," with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, the Paramount Chief of Breman Asikuma Traditional Area and President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs chaired the colourful programme.

It was jointly hosted by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Ghana Cocoa Board, to recognise the enormous contributions of the gallant farmers and fishers to Ghana's socio-economic development.

Farmers, fisherfolks, traditional rulers, policy-makers, researchers, ministers of state, members of Parliament, development partners, the diplomatic community and the public participated.

The agricultural sector contributes to about 54 per cent of Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs about 60 per cent of the population through the various agriculture value chain, accounting for 40 per cent of export earnings.

It provides more than 90 per cent of the food needs of the country.

Ghana's agriculture is predominantly smallholder, traditional and rain-fed and the tree crops are significantly cocoa, oil palm and rubber.

Her food crops are mainly inter-cropped mixture of cereals, legumes, and tubers among other crops.

Activities for the Farmers Day started from Sunday, November 28, with agricultural exhibition, trade fair, and the Farmer Market initiative at the Adisadel College Park, where farmers presented their produce directly to consumers.

All 16 regions of Ghana participated in the fair and exhibition, showcasing their rich culture, agriculture produce, farming products and machinery.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Withdraw your ‘hasty’ judgement on Captain Smart – Onua FM/TV fights NMC
03.12.2021 | Headlines
Cabinet approves procurement of research vessel, four patrol boats for fisheries sector — Akufo-Addo
03.12.2021 | Headlines
We will use every legitimate, lawful means to resist draconian 1.75% e-Levy – Minority
03.12.2021 | Headlines
You also wield the potential to eradicate hunger, poverty; government just need to averts its mind – Mahama salute farmers
03.12.2021 | Headlines
Farmers Day: Gov’t committed to creating enabling environment to grow Agric sector – Akufo-Addo
03.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 budget: Work together just as you do when it comes to ex-gratia matters – SEND Ghana to MPs
03.12.2021 | Headlines
2021 Farmers Day: You're at the heart of the Ghanaian dream – Duffuor celebrate farmers, fisherfolk
03.12.2021 | Headlines
All set for 37th National Farmers' Day today in Cape Coast
03.12.2021 | Headlines
'Captain Smart arrest is intolerance, he did no wrong' – Media General fights IGP; slams 'trend' of media arrests
03.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line