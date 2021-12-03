Four Assemblies receive support from Nzema Manle Rural Bank towards Farmer's Day

Four District Assemblies have received support from the Nzema Manle Rural Bank in the Ellembelle District as part of National Farmer's Day celebrations.

Beneficiary Assemblies are Ellembelle District, Jomoro Municipal Assembly, Aowin Municipal Assembly and Nzema East Municipall Assembly.

Each Assembly received one refrigerator, a gesture which will afford the beneficiary Assemblies an opportunity to honour gallant and hardworking farmers with the items for their contribution towards the development of this country.

The 37th edition of Farmer's Day Celebration is under the theme, "Planting for Food and Jobs - Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana".

Making the presentation at the forecourt of the bank's headquarters at Nzema Aiyinasi ahead of the day, Mr. Henry Awuah Alla, the Operations Manager of the bank, saluted farmers across the country for working hard to produce food for survival.

He emphasized that farmers in the country deserve to be recognized always, adding that "without farmers this country cannot develop and we have to recognize them always".

He, therefore, pledged that the bank would continue to support farmers to feel happy.

Mr. Awuah Alla took the opportunity to call on the youth to venture into Agriculture and assured the youth of the readiness of the bank to provide incentives to those willing to enter into Agriculture.

Mr. Kenyah Blay, the Nzema East Municipal Agricultural Director who received the items, commended the Nzema Manle Rural Bank Limited for the kind gesture.

He disclosed that this is not the first time the bank has supported them with such items to honour hardworking farmers.

He promised to give the items to the deserving best farmers.

Mr. Kenyah Blay seized the opportunity to laud the government for supplying the coconut farmers in the Nzema East Municipality with 10,000 seedlings last year.

According to him, the coconut farmers have embraced the programme.

He, therefore, urged others to embrace it and take advantage of it.

Mr. Kenyah Blay stated that the main challenge the Nzema East Municipal Agricultural Department is facing is insufficient Extension Officers.

He is, therefore calling on the government to provide Nzema East Municipal Agricultural Department with more Extension officers.