Farmers Day: Gov’t committed to creating enabling environment to grow Agric sector – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his government is committed to creating an enabling environment to grow the agricultural sector.

This is contained in a message issued on the social media pages of the president on the occasion of the 2021 National Farmers Day celebration.

“There is wealth in agriculture, and Government will continue to create the enabling environment, and put in place the necessary policies and programmes for the rapid growth of the agricultural sector,” President Akufo-Addo shares in the statement.

National Farmers Day has been set aside to celebrate, annually, the hard work of our farmers and fisher-folk, who feed not only the citizens of our nation but also those of our neighbours in West Africa.

This year’s edition is the 37th and as done annually, farmers across the country are being celebrated with a number of them expected to take home rewards.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend a hearty ayekoo to our farmers and fisherfolk, on the 37th edition of Farmers Day,” the statement issued by the President notes.

1232021120258-h40o2s6eey-263463578 451311476352163 6691738825451917904 n

