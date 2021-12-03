ModernGhana logo
COVID-19: Zimbabwe confirms Omicron variant

1 HOUR AGO

Zimbabwe has confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the country.

Speaking on state TV, Vice-President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga said that it followed genome sequencing but gave no further details.

New Covid cases rose sharply this week, with 712 new cases being recorded on Wednesday and 399 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the government reimposed curfews and mandatory testing and quarantines for travellers to prevent a fourth wave.

Zimbabwe is among the southern African countries facing travel bans by western countries including the European Union, the UK and the US.

Source: www.bbc.com

