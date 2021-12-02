University of Cape Coast to begin two new MPhil/ PhD programs in 2022

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is beginning two new academic programmes at the Masters and Doctoral levels next year, 2022.

The new programmes are Governance and Sustainable Development and Environment and Development.

The programmes are to bring about an enhanced understanding of governance and environmental issues and to help nurture problem-solvers for generational governing and environmental problems.

The University, through its Department of Environment, Governance and Sustainable Development, under the School of Development Studies developed the programmes.

Professor Stephen Kendie, Founding Provost for the College of Humanities and Legal Studies, announced the new disciplines at a stakeholders' meeting on the new academic programmes at the UCC.

He said governance was about managing, especially natural resources, for the good of society but added that it was “quite unfortunate that things have taken an unexpected turn in recent times.”

He said there were increasing concerns about ensuring sustained development in people's lives, including wealth creation, reducing poverty and inequalities.

“Despite the direction of global development in the new millennium, the question of how good governance could lead to sustainable development remains unanswered,” he stressed.

Global warming, climate change, illegal mining, deforestation and poverty are all environmental and governance problems that need to be addressed globally.

On how the new programmes could overcome national and environmental challenges, Prof Kendie said it would train development actors to gain the requisite knowledge and skills to impact positively on the field.

Professor Philip Acquaah, an International Consultant for Climate Change, called on the scientific community to do a thorough environmental assessment and management to assist learners to save the environment for the future.

“We would be successful in addressing challenges of our time if we integrate policies and actions within the local governance system,” he added.

Aligning to the vision of UCC, Prof Acquaah said the courses were in line with National policies and legislative plans and was in the mainstream of Sustainable Development Goals.

He commended the University for designing programmes that reflected the challenges of Ghana, adding that it would help tackle problems from the roots.

GNA