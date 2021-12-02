World AIDS Day: West Gonja hospital adjudged best Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission health facility in Savannah Region

02.12.2021 LISTEN

The West Gonja Catholic hospital has been recognized for its outstanding contribution towards the Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission (EMTCT) of HIV in 2020 by the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC).

At an event held at the forecourt of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, La in Accra as part of activities to commemorate this year's World AIDS Day on December 1, 2021, the hospital was adjudged as the best hospital in the Savannah Region for its significant and excellent health delivery.

"In honour of your committed service and performance as an outstanding sub-regional facility in the Savannah Region, towards elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV in 2020", parts of the citation on the plaque reads.

The award was received by the Medical Director, Dr. Wadeyir J. Abesig and Mr. Frank Ameyaw Korsah (Health Service Administratior) on behalf of the health facility in Accra.

Ghana joined the rest of the globe to mark this year's World AIDS Day which was under the theme, "End Inequalities, End AIDS, End Pandemics".