Natives of Keta donate food items to tidal waves victims

Chief Executive Officer of Empire Domus, Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah in collaboration with the office of former National Health Insurance Authority boss, Mr. Sylvester Mensah, as natives of Keta, have donated items to the displaced Keta tidal waves victims.

The ceremony which took place on Tuesday 23rd November at the forecourt of the Keta Municipal Assembly comes at the back of the recent tidal waves in Keta which destroyed several properties and rendered hundreds of households homeless.

The Municipal Assembly on behalf of the victims received items including packs of noodles, bags of rice, and packs of canned fish. Others are boxes of tomato paste, cartons of cooking oil, and bags of sachet water that were donated to the victims as a means of support to cushion them in these hard times.

Speaking at the event, the former NHIA boss Mr. Sylvester Mensah said he hoped their widow's mite would help provide a little comfort to the displaced persons in all three coastal districts indicating that they might return with more support.

Mr. Emmanuel Mensah on his part said he was moved to join hands with his cousin for the donation as a result of words he heard from a distraught woman who said, “anytime I hear of waves, my heart beats” which he said conveyed the extent of the devastation of the sea on the people, to him.

He noted that the token was to show their concern and care for the people suffering the impact of the natural disaster.

Mr. Emmanuel Gemegah, Municipal Chief Executive for Keta who received the donation on behalf of his two other colleagues from Ketu South and Anloga District thanked the donors for their thoughtfulness.

He prayed to God to replenish their stock so they could come back another time to support the victims.